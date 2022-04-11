Catholic World News

Priest sends open letter to German cardinal begging him to uphold Catholic teaching on homosexuality

April 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report

CWN Editor's Note: The priest is Father Philip Bochanski, executive director of Courage International, an apostolate that ministers to persons with same-sex attractions in a manner that is faithful to Catholic teaching.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!