Growing up lonely: Generation Z

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Members of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) are “far more likely to have been raised in single-parent households” and “far more likely to say they were lonely growing up” than those in previous generations, according to data published by the Institute for Family Studies. The report found that college attendance and belonging to a religious community can reduce the sense of loneliness.

