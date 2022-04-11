As 3 feasts converge, Holy Land Christians hope for peace, tourism
April 11, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “With pandemic restrictions almost fully lifted, churches and shopkeepers alike are hopeful that the streets of Jerusalem will fill up once again as Easter, Passover and Ramadan converge,” the report begins.
Sami El-Yousef, a lay official of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, expressed hope “that we will all rise above the current cycle [of violence] and strengthen our faith and that special relationship with our one God in the coming weeks.”
