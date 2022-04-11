Catholic World News

Priest dies from stabbing on seaside promenade in Egypt

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Arsanious Wadid, a 56-year-old Coptic Orthodox priest, was stabbed to death in Alexandria, Egypt.



The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (located in Cairo), recognized by some Sunni Muslims as the highest Muslim authority, decried the attack and said that “homicide is a major sin that arouses God’s wrath and is punishable in the afterlife.”

