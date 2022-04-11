Catholic World News

Work ‘with’ as well as ‘for’ those you serve, Pope tells Milan charity

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 8, Pope Francis received a delegation from the Fondazione Marcello Candia, a Milan-based charity that assists the poor in Brazil. Venerable Marcello Candia (1916-1983) was an industrialist who became a lay missionary in the Amazon region.



“Avoid any kind of paternalism; don’t impose your ideas on others, even with good intentions,” Pope Francis said in his address. “Don’t make yourself indispensable, but on the contrary, train your co-workers and ensure stability and continuity.”

