Papal preacher devotes final Lenten sermon to the washing of the feet

April 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays during Advent and Lent.



This Lent, he has preached on the Mass. His first sermon was devoted to the Liturgy of the Word; his second, to the Eucharistic Prayer; his third, to Communion with the Body and Blood of Christ; and his fourth, to the Real Presence.

