Theme of papal preacher’s 1st Lenten sermon: Liturgy of the Word

March 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, customarily preaches sermons to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on Fridays during Advent and Lent.



“Some local and national churches have decided to dedicate the current year to a special catechesis on the Eucharist, in view of a desired Eucharistic revival in the Catholic Church,” he began. “It seems to me an opportune decision and an example to follow ... I therefore thought of making a small contribution to the project, dedicating the reflections of this Lent to a reflection on the Eucharistic mystery.”

