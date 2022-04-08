Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin hopes for larger Vatican role in mediation

April 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin sees a possibility that the Vatican could establish an “office of papal mediations” to intervene in future world conflicts.



The Secretary of State said that such an office could not be set up now because it “involved a massive investment,” and the Vatican would have “difficulty in finding resources.” But he remarked that a future change in the structure of the Roman Curia might bring such an agency into being.



In the latest Vatican reorganization, set forth in Praedicate Evangelium, “the Secretariat of State is seeing some of its power diminished,” Cardinal Parolin said; “but it will continue to carry out its task of direct aid to the Pope.”

