Catholic World News

Vatican’s Secretary of State affirms ‘legitimate self-defense,’ warns against escalation of war

April 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to reporters on April 7, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, affirmed the “principle of legitimate self-defense” but cautioned that “an armed response in a manner proportional to the aggression, as the Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches us, can lead to an escalation of conflict which can have disastrous and deadly consequences.”



Describing the Bucha massacre as a “turning point” in the war, the prelate expressed hope that “we all return to reason and find a negotiated way to get off this one-way street.”



Cardinal Parolin said a papal trip to Kyiv was a possibility. “Certainly, the Pope would not go to take a position either in favor of one side or the other, as he has consistently done in this situation that has been created.” Referring to relations with the Russian Orthodox Church, Parolin added that “this aspect will also have to be taken into account in the overall consideration of the possibility of making the trip or not.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!