Catholic World News

Desire to restore ‘imperialist power’ leads to death, Vatican cardinal says

April 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On May 5, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches, celebrated Mass in Orvieto for members of the Italian finance police.



“Even in our day, among the powerful of the nations there are those who are blinded by a view of a past of imperialist power and, poisoned by this vision, they are capable of spreading death and devastation, trampling on the lives and dignity of those who are attacked,” Sandri said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!