Desire to restore ‘imperialist power’ leads to death, Vatican cardinal says
April 08, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On May 5, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches, celebrated Mass in Orvieto for members of the Italian finance police.
“Even in our day, among the powerful of the nations there are those who are blinded by a view of a past of imperialist power and, poisoned by this vision, they are capable of spreading death and devastation, trampling on the lives and dignity of those who are attacked,” Sandri said.
