Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops denounce President Castillo’s suspension of rights

April 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to protests, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed curfews and suspended the right to freedom of assembly in two major cities—leading to a sharp rebuke from the nation’s bishops.



“Crises are not resolved with the suspension of rights,” said Archbishop Héctor Cabrejos Vidarte, OFM, the president of the bishops’ conference. “This is almost like a state of siege—which only applies, according to our Constitution, to cases of invasion, foreign war and civil war—to manage the social conflicts that have arisen in recent days in many areas of the country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!