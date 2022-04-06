Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese to join Muslims in breaking Ramadan fast

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Chicago archdiocese has announced plans for a Muslim-Catholic dinner on April 5, at which Cardinal Blase Cupich will join Muslims as they break the Ramadan fast.



Cardinal Cupich said that the Ramadan observance offers a “special opportunity to celebrate our common faith values and achieve universal peace.”



The “festive dinner” will take place on Tuesday of Holy Week.

