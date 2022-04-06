Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch: This war is not a holy and blessed war as some claim, but an evil war

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was installed in 1991 as Archbishop of Constantinople and Ecumenical Patriarch, and holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches. He made his remarks at an Orthodox church in Stavrodromi, Greece, following a visit to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

