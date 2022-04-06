Catholic World News

Video released for April papal prayer intention

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his April prayer intention (health care workers), Pope Francis said that “the poorest countries, the most vulnerable countries, cannot access the necessary treatments to treat the countless diseases they continue to suffer ... Therefore, I want to ask the governments of all the countries of the world not to forget that good healthcare, accessible to all, is a priority.”

