April papal prayer intention: health care workers

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April 2022 prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “We pray for health care workers who serve the sick and the elderly, especially in the poorest countries; may they be adequately supported by governments and local communities.”

