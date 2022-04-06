Catholic World News

Ukraine’s man in the Vatican says papal trip to Kyiv would be ‘message to end the war’

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has repeatedly invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine, and the Pope said on April 3 that a trip there is possible.



“Even though Russia doesn’t want for this trip to happen, I think even they would make sure it is safe if the Pope were to, in fact, make the trip,” said Andrii Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See.

