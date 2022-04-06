Catholic World News

Finnish Orthodox leader: The Russian Orthodox Church has gone astray

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Orthodox Church of Finland (CNEWA profile) deplored Russia’s conduct toward civilians in the invasion of Ukraine and appealed to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to “wake up and condemn this evil.”



“The leadership of the Russian Orthodox Church has so far stood by the state leadership to bless this war and even present it as a legitimate, ‘holy war,’ said Archbishop Leo Makkonen. “Now is the high time for the Church in Russia to realize that it has gone astray.”



“I appeal directly to the Patriarch of Moscow, Kirill: Remember the promises you have made before God as a bishop and patriarch,” he continued. “They must be accounted for before the Almighty. For Christ’s sake, wake up and condemn this evil.”

