Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader laments ‘mountains of corpses, rivers of blood, a sea of ​​tears’

April 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in a message published on April 5 that “Ukraine is suffering, but it is defending itself.”



“Ukraine is showing the whole world that there are some values, such as love for neighbor and country, which are worth giving your life for, because that is the way to salvation,” he continued. “We feel more and more that Ukraine’s struggle is a spiritual one, against evil, the devil, and his minions.”



“If the enemy kills us and sows death, we must continue to serve life, to honor human life from conception to natural death,” he added. “We see that the enemy is robbing Ukrainians, stealing, looting… Let us then be benefactors, be generous and support those who need works of Christian mercy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!