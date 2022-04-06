Catholic World News

Vatican officials, ambassadors screen documentary on ‘Mother Teresa of Honduras’

April 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Sister María Rosa Leggol, OSF, founded the Sociedad Amigos de los Niños. The Embassy of Honduras and L’Osservatore Romano’s Spanish edition organized a private screening of With This Light, a documentary on her life, for Vatican officials and ambassadors.

