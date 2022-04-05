Catholic World News

Ukrainian Orthodox Primate blasts Russian Orthodox counterpart

April 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Epiphanius I, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, said that the “Russian world” teaching associated with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow “is the same as the ideology of Nazism.”



“Together with his subordinates, [Patriarch Kirill] not only kindled this fire in every possible way, but also openly blessed the executioners and murderers with false lips on behalf of God and the Church for their dirty work,” the Ukrainian Orthodox Primate continued. “Kirill Gundyaev has already made his choice in favor of the affairs of the antichrist. I urge those who still have him as their shepherd: open your eyes, look at the poisonous fruits of his teachings, stay away from the lawless, do not be his accomplices!”

