With Jesus, a new different life is always possible: papal homily

April 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his Sunday Mass homily during his apostolic journey to Malta, Pope Francis preached on John 8:1-11, the Gospel reading of the day.



“If we imitate him [Jesus], we will not be inclined to focus on condemning sins, but on setting out with love in search of sinners,” the Pope preached. “We will [not] be content with those already present, but will go out in search of those absent. We will not go back to pointing fingers, but will start listening. We will not discard the despised, but view as first those whom others consider least.”

