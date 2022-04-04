Catholic World News

7 Marian shrines, in open letter to Putin, denounce invasion of Ukraine

April 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We reject Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strongly condemn the devastating hostilities,” the representatives of seven European shrine—Altoetting (Germany), Czestochowa (Poland), Einsiedeln (Switzerland), Lourdes (France), Loreto (Italy), Fatima (Portugal), and Mariazell (Austria)—said in an open letter to the Russian leader. “We call for the immediate end of this inhuman war and the restoration of peace for Europe and the world.”

