Catholic World News

Bishop concerned about Solomon Islands’ negotiations with China

April 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Luciano Capelli, who leads a diocese in the Solomon Islands (map), expressed concern about the government’s turn toward China.



“The implications of such an agreement are unknown, and the Solomon Islands do not need war games,” he said. “The Solomon Islands don’t need war games or superpowers trying their bombs here. People have had enough of what happened 70 years ago” [i.e., World War II].



The nation of 690,000 is 95% Christian (21% Catholic) and 3% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!