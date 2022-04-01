Catholic World News

Polish leader meets with Pope to discuss Ukraine

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 1 with President Andrzej Duda of Poland, to discuss the war in Ukraine and the needs of Ukrainian refugees.



The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country to escape the violence. More than half of that number are now in Poland.

