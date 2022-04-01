Catholic World News

Bishops weigh in on impending Dobbs decision

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the upcoming Supreme Court decision on abortion.



“We join together in prayer and expectant hope that states will again be able to protect women and children from the injustice of abortion,” the USCCB’s president and committee chairmen said. “As we affirm the value of every human life, we welcome the possibility of saving countless unborn children as well as sparing women and families the pain of abortion.”



The bishops pledged to “redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies,” to “redouble our advocacy for laws that ensure the right to life for unborn children and that no mother or family lacks the basic resources needed to care for their children,” and to “proclaim God’s mercy after abortion and compassionately accompany women and men who are suffering after an abortion.”

