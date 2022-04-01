Catholic World News

Vatican official visits US to promote consistent life ethic

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life and grand chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, said that “sometimes, in the United States, but not only there, the pro-life perspective has been narrowed in an ideological way, which addresses aspects of life that are certainly important, but can’t be disconnected from everything else.”



“Believers are all against abortion of course, but to be credible we must state that we are against the killing of children, against the death penalty, against war, against abandonment and the discarding of the elderly,” he added.

