Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘Ukraine is winning and surprising the world’

April 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on March 31 that “whole cities and villages have turned into ghost towns” by the Russian invasion. “Where once there was a flourishing spiritual and intellectual public life, today there are fires and winds.”



“But Ukraine is standing,” he continued. “Ukraine is struggling. Ukraine is winning and surprising the world.”



The prelate also encouraged the faithful to go to Confession in order to advance in the spiritual struggle against Satan.



“When we hide or conceal our sins, transgressions, they become stronger, they dominate us,” he said. “When we bring them to light, go to Confession, talk about them to ourselves and open our hearts to the spiritual father, it is as if we bring the devil to the light and take his power away.”

