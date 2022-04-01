Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State sees refugees, evangelization as themes of Pope’s Malta journey

April 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview published March 31, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, offered an overview of the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Malta.



Praising Europe’s openness to Ukrainian refugees, Cardinal Parolin said he hoped that “this tragic experience can really help to increase sensitivity with regard to the other migration, the one coming from the South.” With refugees from Africa arriving at nearby nations like Malta, Cardinal Parolin called for “cooperation and sharing of responsibilities for the ‘burdens’ ... among all European countries, especially between those of arrival, first arrival, and then those of transit and destination.”



The Secretary of State also observed that “Malta is linked to the figure of St. Paul, who is the evangelizer par excellence, and if there is one note that has persistently characterized the pontificate of Francis it has been precisely that of the call, of the invitation to the Church to become missionary.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!