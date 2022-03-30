Catholic World News

Program announced for Pope’s visit to Malta

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 29, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, presented the program for the Pope’s apostolic journey to Malta (map, which will take place April 2-3.



The journey’s theme is “They showed us unusual kindness” (Acts 28:2), a reference to St. Paul’s reception in Malta when he was shipwrecked there.



Bruni also presented a statistical overview of the Church in Malta. The nation of 478,000 is 85% Catholic, and has 85 parishes, 74 Catholic schools, 716 priests, 797 religious sisters, and 48 major seminarians.

