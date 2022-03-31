Catholic World News

US bishops welcome Supreme Court decision on ministry to death-row inmate

March 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In Ramirez v. Collier, an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a death-row inmate who requested the presence of his longtime pastor, with audible prayer and the laying on of hands.



“The Supreme Court has rightly ruled that the state did not meet the appropriately high bar the law sets to deny the condemned the accompaniment that their religion prescribes,” two bishops who chair USCCB committees said in a statement. The prelates also called for the prisoner’s life to be spared.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!