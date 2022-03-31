Catholic World News

CNEWA examines religious history of ‘the tragedy of Russia and Ukraine’

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Near East Welfare Association offers an overview of the history of Catholicism and Orthodox Christianity in Ukraine, from the baptism of Kievan Rus’ in 988 to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople’s canonical recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in 2019.

