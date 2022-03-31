Catholic World News

After meeting Ukrainian children, Pope Francis denounces ‘monstrosity’ of war

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his March 30 general audience, Pope Francis said, “And with this greeting to the children, let us also think again about this monstrosity of war and renew our prayers for this savage cruelty that is war to stop.”



These words, spoken by the Pope, were included in the Vatican press office’s Italian text of the general audience, but were not included in the English translation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

