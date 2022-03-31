Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks with Vatican cardinals about ‘war of total destruction’

March 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, took part in “The role of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in the context of the war,” an online event (video) organized by the Pontifical Oriental Institute.



Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, Prefect of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, and Cardinal Michael Czerny, interim Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, also took part in the event.



“Never had we imagined that the basements of our cathedrals would become bomb shelters,” said Major Archbishop Shevchuk, who thanked Pope Francis and the Holy See for “doing everything possible to stop this massacre of innocents in Ukraine.”

