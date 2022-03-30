Catholic World News

New president of Catholic University speaks on Catholic identity

March 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The newly appointed president of the Catholic University of America (CUA), Dr. Peter Kilpatrick, told the Pillar site that he does not anticipate difficulties preserving the institution’s Catholic identity, because “everyone that I’ve spoken to in my time here seems to not only know and understand the mission, but to buy into the mission.”



Kilpatrick, who is currently provost of the Illinois Institute of Technology, will replace John Garvey as the president of CUA, the American bishops’ university. A convert to the faith, he said that sees no real tension between faith and academic freedom, because “I have full confidence that truth can’t contradict truth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!