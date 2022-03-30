Catholic World News

Baltimore church desecrated, tabernacle stolen

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Vandals broke into a church in the Baltimore archdiocese on March 26, stealing several items and removing the tabernacle, containing the Blessed Sacrament.



The tabernacle at St. John the Evangelist church was bolted onto a base, so the unknown criminals took special efforts to remove it. A processional cross and some candlesticks were also taken.



Church officials have issued a plea for the return of the tabernacle.

