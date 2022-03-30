Catholic World News

3rd priest kidnapped in Nigeria in March

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 27, members of an armed group kidnapped Father Leo Raphael Ozigi and 44 other villagers in Munya, Nigeria (map).



“The village where the priest was abducted along with other residents is just one of at least six villages in Munya governorate that were attacked between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March,” according to the report.

