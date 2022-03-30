Catholic World News

UK, Holy See mark 40 years of full diplomatic relations

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 29, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, celebrated a Mass in the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls to mark the 40th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the United Kingdom, after they were sundered in 1558.



Cardinal Parolin described the reestablishment of relations in 1982 as a “healing” of the “wounds of the past,” as well as “the point of arrival of a discreet and delicate work to reestablish a full exchange and fruitful collaboration.”



UK Ambassador Christopher Trott delivered an address and spoke with Vatican News about the bilateral relationship.



“Our collaboration today is ever more important in this interconnected world where it is critical to work together to promote peace, defend human rights, tackle global problems like climate change, modern slavery and all forms of trafficking, and to realize our shared ambition of the sustainable development goals,” Trott said.

