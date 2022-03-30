Catholic World News

Major Archbishop deplores forced deportations of Ukrainians to Russia

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, decried the forced deportation of Ukrainians to Sakhalin (map), an island 4,500 miles away in far eastern Russia.



“We see that, as it was in the days of Stalin, whole nations were deported from their land, so they are doing on Ukrainian land today,” he said on March 29.



“Russia is threatening all those who want to do good to Ukraine,” he added. “Do not be afraid to do good! Do not be afraid to be in solidarity with those who are suffering!”



“Our people amaze the whole world with their courage and ability to fight,” he continued. “We really feel that this war is a patriotic war, although a senseless and undesirable one. But we are protecting and defending our people and homeland.”

