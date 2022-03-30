Catholic World News

Papal blessing for accommodation for sick children’s families in Milan

March 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to a leading Italian volunteer organization, Pope Francis wrote, “My blessing goes to you dear friends of Unitalsi Lombarda and to the families of the children who will find welcome and closeness in the home whose construction you are starting today, and to all the volunteers and generous collaborators.”

