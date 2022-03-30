Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal travels to Ukraine, delivers ambulance donated by Pope

March 30, 2022

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Upon delivering the ambulance in Lviv, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, said, “The Pontiff is always the one who builds bridges, who brings peace, and this ambulance is specifically for the people who suffer but also represents the Holy Father embracing them. It is a way of saying: “I am close to you, I suffer with you and I ask and beg for peace for this country, which is in great difficulty.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

