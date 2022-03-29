Catholic World News

New Vatican document on Catholic identity in Catholic schools

March 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education has issued a lengthy reflection on “The Identity of a Catholic School for a Culture of Dialogue.”



The new document, released on March 29, sees a “widespread educational emergency” caused by tensions between cultures, and highlights the need for authentic Catholic education.



Although it claims to be an “intentionally concise and practical tool,” the document—which runs over 11,000 words—offers extensive meditations on the purposes of education before considering practical problems, including how to ensure true Catholic identity in Church-run schools. The Congregation recognizes that diocesan bishops are ultimately responsible for protecting that Catholic identity, but warns against “a reductive interpretation of catholicity” and “the ‘narrow’ Catholic school model.” In defining Catholic identity, the document reminds readers, “the Pope proposes the high road of unity over conflict.”



The document is signed by Cardinal Joseph Versaldi and Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani—the prefect and secretary, respectively, of the Congregation for Catholic Education.

