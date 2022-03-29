Catholic World News

Amid looting, rape by Russian troops, prelate urges all to side with Ukraine

March 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called on “politicians, parliamentarians, religious figures, leaders of public opinion and all people of good will” to side with Ukraine.



“Everyone who respects God’s commandment ‘Thou shalt not steal’ yet sees the Russian occupier looting today, robbing ordinary people, taking away the last things and dooming people to starvation, must side with Ukraine,” he said on March 28.



“Everyone who respects God’s commandment ‘Thou shalt not covet thy neighbor’s wife’ and sees this occupier humiliating and raping the women of Ukraine in the eyes of their children cannot stay neutral but must side with Ukraine,” he added.

