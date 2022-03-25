Catholic World News

Peruvian archbishop in scandal-plagued community meets Pope

March 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Antonio Eguren is a member of the Sodalitium of Christian Life (SCV), whose lay founder, Luis Fernando Figari, has been accused of sexual abuse. The prelate has filed defamation suits against two journalists who, according to the report, “named him as not only complicit in the SCV’s abuses, but also accused him of land trafficking in Piura.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!