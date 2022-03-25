Catholic World News

Argentine bishop’s conviction spotlights Pope Francis’ role in case

March 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta was the Argentine prelate who was accused of harassment, resigned, named assessor of the of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See, and recently convicted by an Argentine court.

