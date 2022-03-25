Catholic World News

‘Behind the frontlines of the Vatican’s Ukraine-Russia strategy’

March 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: This article discusses the background of some of the key players in Vatican-Russian relations—including Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, now the apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, who was once stationed in the Vatican embassy in Moscow, and served as translator for meetings between Pope Francis and Vladimir Putin, and Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill.

