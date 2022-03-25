Catholic World News

Haryana adopts an anti-conversion law

March 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The northern Indian state of Haryana (map) is 87% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 5% Sikh; only 0.2% of its people are Christian. The law was supported by Hindu nationalists.

