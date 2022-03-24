Catholic World News

Black Catholics in US more likely to leave Church, study finds

March 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Washington Times

CWN Editor's Note: Black Catholics in the US are more likely than other Catholics to leave the Church, a new study by Pew Research finds.



The study found that 46% of adult Black Americans who were baptized as Catholics no longer identify themselves as such.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!