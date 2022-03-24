Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic, Orthodox prelates discuss cooperation

March 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Byzantine-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church met with his Orthodox counterpart, Metropolitan Epiphanius, on March 23, to discuss how they could cooperate during the current war.



“The participants of the meeting, once again categorically condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine,” a press statement released after the meeting reported.



Metropolitan Epiphanius heads the Ukrainian Orthodox Church that broke with Moscow and has been recognized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. Archbishop Shevchuk, who sought the meeting, said that he hoped for stronger ties with the Orthodox, and “the fate and future of Ukraine depend on the level of this cooperation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

