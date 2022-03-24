Catholic World News

‘Immaculate Heart of Mary, save us!’: pilgrim statue of Our Lady of Fátima venerated in Ukraine

March 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: The Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fátima traveled from Portugal to Lviv, Ukraine, for the veneration of the faithful.



“When the Virgin appeared on June 13, 1929, she said: ‘The moment has come when God calls on the Holy Father and the bishops of the world to dedicate Russia to my Immaculate Heart,” said Archbishop Ihor Voznyak, CSSR, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Archbishop of Lviv. “The Mother of God came to Lviv to pray for us, to pray for an end to the war, an end to the murders committed by the Russian military.”



“We pray for the conversion of the Russian people, who are covered with spiritual darkness,” he continued. “We pray that the Lord will have mercy on them and on us. On March 25, Pope Francis will dedicate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. May God bless us with an immediate end to the war. Immaculate Heart of Mary, save us!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!