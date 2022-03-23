Catholic World News

Pope to meet Canadian indigenous leaders next week

March 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet on March 28 and 31 with delegations from Canada’s indigenous peoples, the Vatican announced on March 23.



The meetings follow months of public controversy in Canada over the role of the Church in the “residential schools” set up by the government to train the children of indigenous peoples.

